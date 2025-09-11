Wealth Management Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Wealth Management Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,331 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 19,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,934 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.76.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $100.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.31. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.49 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $801.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $216,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,848.90. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,718,441 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

