Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 216 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Anchor Investment Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% in the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $335.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $231.09 and a 1 year high of $338.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.