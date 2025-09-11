Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Ellsworth Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Floyd Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 110.13 and a beta of 0.03.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

