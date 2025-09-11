Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 100,973 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $2,039,196,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 30,456.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,020,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,147 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,744.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $488,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,550 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,592,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total transaction of $565,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,233,709.52. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,327 shares of company stock valued at $17,450,793 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $242.62 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.66.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.58.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

