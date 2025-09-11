Flaharty Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 585,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 127,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of -516.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares in the company, valued at $8,314,764.96. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,682. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,783 shares of company stock worth $407,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.