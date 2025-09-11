MBB Public Markets I LLC Invests $302,000 in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598,989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,874,900,000 after acquiring an additional 114,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $242.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $230.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.66.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $578,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,511,978.42. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,327 shares of company stock valued at $17,450,793 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson raised Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.