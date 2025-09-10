Glenview Trust co Has $27.90 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Glenview Trust co trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,899 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775,066 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,212 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7,096.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,718,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625,045 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,117,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,450 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares in the company, valued at $10,766,689.20. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,142 shares of company stock worth $5,713,929 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

