Mastercard Incorporated $MA Holdings Trimmed by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 607,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,095,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its stake in Mastercard by 123.0% in the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 15,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.54.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $584.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $573.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,440. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,481 shares of company stock worth $32,616,595. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

