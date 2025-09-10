Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.0% of Anchor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 165,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,538,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Optimize Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 47,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $269.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,121 shares of company stock valued at $13,003,146. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.13.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

