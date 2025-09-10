Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Has $882,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Republic Services by 380.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 113.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of RSG opened at $229.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.60 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.54 and a 200-day moving average of $241.03.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius Research upgraded Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.17.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

