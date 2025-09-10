Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Finland raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $653.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $658.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $638.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $596.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $655.44.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

