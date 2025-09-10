Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc Has $35.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 21.4% of Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,573,000 after buying an additional 2,160,133 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,586,070,000 after buying an additional 768,618 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after buying an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after buying an additional 5,708,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,365,000 after buying an additional 146,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

IVV opened at $653.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $638.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $596.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $655.44.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

