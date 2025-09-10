Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 9,000 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,241,000 after buying an additional 35,730 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 63,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,584,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $1,606,000. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 50,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 21,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of DHR opened at $194.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $279.90.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.35.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

