Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 34,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $982,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 28,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $492,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $705.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $688.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.31. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $710.88. The company has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

