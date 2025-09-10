iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Position Reduced by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $357.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $358.74.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

