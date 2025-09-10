Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average of $93.10.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.