iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,258 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $112.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $113.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.79.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

