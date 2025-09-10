Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 64.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 244,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,453 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,706 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,724 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,840,000 after buying an additional 1,637,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,539,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,196,000 after buying an additional 113,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,496,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,360,000 after buying an additional 365,856 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

