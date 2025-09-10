Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 336,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,094,000 after purchasing an additional 122,396 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $182.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $183.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.43.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.