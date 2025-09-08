Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Has $9.51 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 846.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $343.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.19. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $268.23 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $628.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,295. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.