ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF $OILK Shares Sold by Faithward Advisors LLC

Faithward Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF comprises about 1.4% of Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Faithward Advisors LLC owned 11.54% of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF by 376.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF during the first quarter worth $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF by 2,637.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF by 199.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,808 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF alerts:

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Stock Down 3.9%

OILK stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $69.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.50. ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Company Profile

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.