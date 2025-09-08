RNC Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 92.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488,428 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 843,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.1%

Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.15 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Tyson Foods declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.