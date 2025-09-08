Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,078 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,689 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Santander lowered shares of Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.30 price target (down from $78.90) on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $71.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.46. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $74.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $66.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 billion. Analysts expect that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.41%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

