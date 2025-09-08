SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, adecreaseof33.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

SABSW stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

