Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $420,000 Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,293 shares of company stock worth $8,114,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.

Visa Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE V opened at $343.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $348.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.23 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

