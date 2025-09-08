DA Davidson Cuts Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $31.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $33.03 on Monday. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $635.73 million, a P/E ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $207.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.28 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth $895,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 302,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 52,160 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,216,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

