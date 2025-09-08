iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Up 38.6% in August

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 131,700 shares, anincreaseof38.6% from the July 31st total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.57 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0857 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

