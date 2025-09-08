iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Up 38.6% in August

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2025

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSCGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 131,700 shares, anincreaseof38.6% from the July 31st total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.57 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0857 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.