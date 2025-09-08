Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 43,626 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 50.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43,626 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $463.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.69. The stock has a market cap of $108.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.