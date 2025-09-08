Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE reduced its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,732,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717,660 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Grab were worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $1,052,117,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Grab by 13.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,114,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820,675 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Grab by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,443,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Grab by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,027,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Grab by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,829,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,118 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $5.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.03 and a beta of 0.84. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Grab had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.75%. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

