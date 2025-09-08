Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,097 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mondelez International by 90.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,811,000 after buying an additional 13,755,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,174 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,930,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,970,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.4%

MDLZ stock opened at $61.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.86%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

