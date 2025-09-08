Guardian Partners Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Guardian Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Guardian Partners Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.5%

Travelers Companies stock opened at $275.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.62 and a fifty-two week high of $280.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

