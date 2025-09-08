Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,224 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 11,783 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $42,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Melius initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE EOG opened at $117.89 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.