GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Sold by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,395 shares during the quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,577,000 after buying an additional 432,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,513,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 32,984.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,769,000 after buying an additional 2,135,066 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in GE Vernova by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,703,000 after buying an additional 684,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in GE Vernova by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,937,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,333,000 after buying an additional 622,730 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Glj Research assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.75.

GE Vernova Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of GEV opened at $581.92 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.38 and a 52 week high of $677.29. The company has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.22, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $597.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.69.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

