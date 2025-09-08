NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 2,573 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $79,605,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,181,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,493,000 after purchasing an additional 68,858 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 163,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. William Blair downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 5.7%

SCHW stock opened at $92.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $167.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day moving average of $86.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $2,359,239.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,592.09. This trade represents a 29.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,214 shares of company stock worth $29,022,580 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

