Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on September 30th

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile
