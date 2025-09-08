Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on September 30th

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund alerts:

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.