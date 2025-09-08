Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 515.1% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,400,000 after purchasing an additional 61,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $418.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $385.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.13.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.