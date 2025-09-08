Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Members Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3%

PepsiCo stock opened at $146.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $179.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.81.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

