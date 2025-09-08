Hamilton Capital LLC Purchases 199 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.60.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $131.44 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $140.60. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 115.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Michael A. Heim acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.97 per share, with a total value of $125,970.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. This trade represents a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,817.70. This trade represents a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.