Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Up 52.4% in August

Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,710,000 shares, agrowthof52.4% from the July 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celcuity news, Director David Dalvey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $4,398,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,500. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celcuity

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 59.0% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,257,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,182 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Celcuity by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,565,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,577,000 after buying an additional 1,319,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Celcuity in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,468,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Celcuity in the second quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 27.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 768,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Celcuity from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Celcuity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $55.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 0.72. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Featured Stories

