United Services Automobile Association Buys 47,166 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,166 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of IVW opened at $115.99 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $117.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

