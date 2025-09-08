Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 58,097 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 290,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 58,097 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.0% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $214,214.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 623,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,750,895.66. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $166,128.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 647,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,003,879.64. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,382 shares of company stock worth $11,718,441. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.76.

View Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $100.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.17. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.