United Services Automobile Association Has $20.25 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,794 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26,893 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 95.2% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,718,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $100.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day moving average of $95.17. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $800.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.