Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.20% from the company’s previous close.

MC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE MC opened at $70.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.24. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $365.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 14.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $189,639.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $515,544.68. This represents a 26.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $460,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515.84. This trade represents a 97.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Palisades Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading

