United Services Automobile Association Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,285 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PM opened at $161.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $251.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.22 and a 200-day moving average of $167.47.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 102.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

