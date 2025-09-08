Ascent Group LLC Purchases 26,828 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,828 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $933,626,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,292,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,641,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357,753 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 297,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,462,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $3,549,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 572,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,138,324. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $3,191,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,680.09. This represents a 70.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839,614 shares of company stock worth $724,163,153 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.79.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $142.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.49. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $145.46.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

