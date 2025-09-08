Faithward Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

Faithward Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 14.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,685,000 after purchasing an additional 313,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,202,000 after buying an additional 30,343 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 115.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 956,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,379,000 after buying an additional 513,192 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 124.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 874,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,191,000 after acquiring an additional 485,496 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 8.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 535,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,098,000 after acquiring an additional 41,139 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $104.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.49. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.84.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Science Applications International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.09.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

