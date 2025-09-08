Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 1,242 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises 0.4% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $27,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BSX stock opened at $107.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.15. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.94. The firm has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,268. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,646.19. This trade represents a 58.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $18,397,457. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

