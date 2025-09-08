First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys 4,796 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 29,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 137,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 79,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,219,089.16. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,656,704. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,710 shares of company stock valued at $49,208,380. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2%

GOOGL stock opened at $235.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.35. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.