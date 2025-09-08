Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 273 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Synopsys by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.21.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $598.14 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $594.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.20. The company has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,181,951.15. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

