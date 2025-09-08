Voleon Capital Management LP Has $7.39 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Voleon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,381 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 66.5% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 88,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 35,402 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 77.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $1,614,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $95.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $97.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.